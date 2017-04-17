2-year-old boy run over by truck in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A two-year-old boy was run over by a vehicle in Clarence Sunday morning.

New York State Police say that the child was with his family at Antique World. While there, authorities say he ran out of a storage garage and display area, and into the path of a pickup truck.

The truck, which was being driven by a 50-year-old Clarence man, ran over the boy’s legs and pelvis, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

The child was subsequently taken to Women & Children’s Hospital to undergo surgery.

The driver was not charged.