Career Expo expected to offer more than 2,000 jobs

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – More than 60 businesses will be offering over 2.200 job opportunities at the Western New York Career Expo on April 26.

The expo will showcase businesses from several employment sectors, including warehouse and transportation, health care, finance, and manufacturing.

The Career Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E Delavan Ave, Buffalo.

The event marks the one-year anniversary of the Western New York Employment Strikeforce, which has helped almost 4,000 individuals find employment since its inception.

As part of the Western New York Employee Strikeforce, the New York State Department of Labor added additional business services staff to perform outreach and provide job placement services at five new satellite locations in the area.

“The Western New York Employment Strikeforce has connected thousands of job seekers with local companies, adding further momentum to this region’s economic revival,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said that Gov. Cuomo’s strategy to grow job opportunities across New York State is working.

“As a Western New Yorker, I have watched the resurgence of this area and the employment growth that accompanies it,” Hochul said, adding that the Career Expo stands poised to provide another 2,000 people with employment.

The Career Expo is being presented by the New York State Labor Department in partnership with the Concerned Clergy Coalition of WNY. Training providers, community-based organizations, and clergy will also be present at the event to offer supportive services. Resume assistance will be available, and attendees will be able to participate in one-on-one interviews with exhibiting businesses. The State Labor Department will be offering on-site workshops including “Find Success with Jobs Express” and “Rewarding Careers in Civil Service”.

Attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resume.

For more information about Department of Labor Services, job seekers can text “Strikeforce” to 81336 to get assistance with job search strategies, training opportunities, resume writing and more.