Celebrating Dyngus Day in Buffalo

Related Coverage What is Dyngus Day and why do Western New Yorkers celebrate?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Whether you’re 100 percent Polish or just Polish at heart, you can take part in one of the biggest Dyngus Day celebrations in the world here in Western New York.

The post-Lenten bash is getting underway at different sites around Historic Polonia Monday morning.

MORE | Click here for the full schedule of local Dyngus Day events.

Road closures start on Clark, Sears, and Plater streets at noon ahead of the huge parade that kicks off at 5.

“We never in our wildest dreams imagined it would be this big,” said Bernadette Pawlak, Dyngus Day Coordinator.

Over the last twelve years, the celebrations have grown from just a handful of parade participants to a world-class event that draws tens of thousands of people out to take part.

“It’s wonderful to see crowds and crowds of people having a good time,” said Ray Kasprzyk, who has been taking part in the parade every year since it started.

Many people in the crowds are armed with squirt guns and pussywillows, the customary props used to show a special someone they’ve caught your eye.

Love is in the air on Dyngus Day, a long with a lot of Polish music to get everyone dancing.

“It’s really fun, and there are a lot of different types of Polish dances,” said Autumn Spina, the artistic director for the Harmony Polish Folk Ensemble. “A lot of people think it’s just the polka but there’s really a lot of variety, so you always have more to learn.”

.@DyngusDayBflo is all about tradition! The Polish dancers are getting ready to teach me some traditional moves. Watch @news4buffalo #wakeup pic.twitter.com/p9OJx6zPS6 — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) April 17, 2017

Dyngus Day is all about the traditions – whether that’s enjoying the traditional music and dance of Poland or enjoying a traditional bite to eat at the Broadway Market or a local restaurant. “I like to have the pierogi, I like the kielbasa, I like a little tyskie beer and meeting up with friends,” said one Dyngus Day volunteer, Margaret Latona.

Of course, this is always a good day to make new friends, too. “My favorite part about it is getting to meet new people and learning more things about people,” 7-year-old Emma Arent, a member of the Harmony Polish Folk Ensemble, told News 4.

The local Dyngus Day celebrations are for all kinds of people, whether they have Polish heritage or not. “I’m Irish. My husband is Sicilian, but we love the festivities and everybody’s Polish on Dyngus Day,” Latona said.

You can learn more about all of the Dyngus Day festivities online at https://www.dyngusday.com/