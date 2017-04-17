DEC testing of Wheatfield landfill to expand

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that testing for contamination at the former Niagara Sanitation Landfill will expand.

Both the state’s health department and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be working to make sure the Wheatfield landfill is not impacting nearby homes.

“New York is committed to ensuring communities across the state have safe, reliable access to drinking water, and I am directing DEC to expand their investigation and ensure no contamination from the Niagara Sanitation Landfill is impacting nearby residential properties,” Cuomo said. “This investigation will move quickly and thoroughly to ensure that there are no impacts to surrounding homes from the landfill.”

The landfill, which operated from 1955 to 1968, accepted various kinds of waste, including industrial waste. In 1968, the Department of Transportation disposed of contaminated soils there.

Those soils were later determined to be contaminated by Love Canal waste. That waste was generated by the Hooker Chemical Company, which now goes by name Occidental Chemical Corporation.

Following three investigations in the 1980s, the DEC said no contamination left the landfill site.

A 2013 reevaluation of the site led to the discovery of exposed contaminated materials. Two years later, the landfill was reclassified as a Class 2 Superfund site.

The Love Canal-related waste was removed in 2014 and 2015.

In March, the DEC began a new investigation. Preliminary findings indicated that nearby homes are not impacted by the landfill.

MORE | Learn more about that testing here.

The investigation’s immediate expansion will include both soil and groundwater testing at the landfill and nearby properties, starting with those along Forbes St. and Forbes Ter.

Cuomo’s office says that the Town of Wheatfield will construct a $75,000 fence to protect the public from potential exposure to materials at the landfill.

“Protecting public health and the environment is DEC’s top priority, and we will rapidly investigate and identify the nature and extent of the contamination this spring, including collecting samples on residential properties,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “After this expanded investigation is complete, any necessary cleanup options will be identified and implemented expeditiously to safeguard this community.”