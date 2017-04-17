Dyngus Day events in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People across western New York are celebrating Dyngus Day Monday. Here are a list of events happening around the area:

Buffalo – Historic Polonia

Where: 11th annual Dyngus Day Parade

When: 5 p.m.

What: Polonia on Parade; Over 150 participants/floats; family friendly.

How much: Free

 

Where: Corpus Christi Church, 169 Sears St.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What: Holy Mass at 11:30; Guided church tour 12:30-2:30; free pre-parade party 1-5; family friendly.

 

Where: Corpus Christi Church, 169 Sears St.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight

What: Band from 6:30-10:30; Party lasts until midnight; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussy Willow Pass.

 

Where: The Happy Swallow, 1349 Sycamore St.

When: noon-night

What: Melody Lane at 7 p.m.; food and bar; doors open at noon; 21 and older.

 

Where: Arty’s Bar and Grill, 508 Peckham St.

When: Noon-night

What: Sound system at noon and doors open at noon; authentic food; 21 and older.

How much: admission is free

 

Where: R&L Lounge, 23 Mills St.

When: Noon-night

What: Sound system at noon and doors open at noon; authenic food; 21 and older.

How much: admission is free

 

Where: The Broadway Market, 999 Broadway

When: Noon-after parade

What: Kielbasa Eating Contest noon; Live music from 1-4 p.m.; beer tent and polish beer; family friendly.

 

Where: Pussy Willow Park Party Tent, Memorial Drive at Peckham Street

When: 2 p.m.-night

What: Music at 3 p.m. with live at 7:30; good location for parade; authentic food; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass or Wegman’s vouncher discount

 

Where: St. Stanisiaus B & M R.C. Church, Fillmore Avenue at Peckham

When: 4 p.m.-night

What: Live music at 5 p.m.; doors open at 4; authentic polish food; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass

 

Outer Polonia

Buffalo

Where: Polish Cadets, 927 Grant St., Black Rock

When: 1 p.m.-night

What: Live music starts at 4 p.m.; polish dancers; authentic food; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.

 

Where: Ray’s Catering, 2070 Clinton St., Buffalo

When: 3 p.m.-night

What: Live music from 4 p.m. till night; lite polish menu from 3-6 p.m.; buffet from 6-10 p.m.; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass after 3 p.m.

 

Where: Porky’s Amber Lounge, 2028 Clinton St., Kaisertown

When: Noon-night

What: Polka jukebox and polish food; 21 and older.

How much: Free admission.

 

Where: St. Casmir’s Social Center, 1333 Clinton St., Kaisertown

When: 6-10 p.m.

What: Kitchen from 6-10; live music; family friendly.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.

 

After parties:

Where: DBGB, 253 Allen St., Buffalo

When: 7 p.m.-late

What: Live music; complimentary polish buffet; after party; 21 and older.

How much: Free admission.

 

Where: Gypsy Parlor, 376 Grant St., Buffalo

When: 11 p.m.-late

What: Polka, Gypsy and dance music; homemade pierogi; 21 and older.

 

Cheektowaga

Where: The Anchor Inn, 2437 William St., Cheektowaga

When: 8 a.m.-night

What: Polka Show from 1-5 p.m.; food and beer; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.

 

Where: Polish Villa II, 1085 Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga

When: 10 a.m.-night

What: Brunch and buffet at 10 a.m.; live music from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; authentic food; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.

 

Where: Pvt. Leonard Post VFW, 2450 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga

When: 4:30 p.m.-night

What: Live music from 5 p.m.-midnight; polish kitchen; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass (non-refundable).

 

Where: Pott’s Banquet Hall, 41 S. Rossler Ave., Cheektowaga

When: 2 p.m.-midnight

What: Live music starting at 3 p.m.; polish buffet from 5-9 p.m.; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.

 

Sloan

Where: Nowak’s Tavern, 1458 Lovejoy St., Sloan

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

What: Polish kitchen from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; live music from 2-6 p.m.; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.

 

Where: R Bar & Grill, 2139 Broadway, Sloan

When: Noon-night

What: Live music at noon; open mic; authentic food; 21 and older.

How much: Free admission.

 

Depew

Where: Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Rd., Depew

When: 4 p.m.-late

What: 27th annual Dyngus Day Celebration; music by polka bands; kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; family friendly.

How much: $10 per person

 

Where: Polish Falcons, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew

When: 1 p.m.-night

What: Live music at 2 p.m.; kitchen opens at 2 p.m.; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.

 

Where: The Cove, 4701 Transit Rd., Depew

When: 1 p.m.-night

What: Live music starting at 3 p.m.; polish food specials; free parking; 21 and older.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.

 

Dunkirk

Where: Kosciuszko Club, 252 Kevins St., Dunkirk

When: 4p.m.-night

What: Food from 4 p.m.-7; live entertainment starting at 4:30; family friendly.

How much: Admission is free.

 

Elma

Where: St. Gabriel’s Holy Name Society, 5271 Clinton St., Elma

When: Mass at 11:30, doors open for food/music at noon

What: Polish lunch at 12:30 p.m.; family entertainment; live music from 3-9 p.m.; family friendly.

How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.

 

Lancaster

Where: Babcia’s Pierogi At The Elks Club, 33 Legion Pkwy., Lancaster

When: 2 p.m.-night

What: Kielbasa eating contest; polish dinner 3-7 p.m.; music all day; family friendly before 7; 21 and older after 7 p.m.

How much: $7 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass after 7 p.m.

 

Olean

Where: Pulaski Club, 1104 N. Union St., Olean

When: Afternoon

What: traditional Dyngus Day celebration; call for more information.

