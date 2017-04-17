Dyngus Day events in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People across western New York are celebrating Dyngus Day Monday. Here are a list of events happening around the area:
Buffalo – Historic Polonia
Where: 11th annual Dyngus Day Parade
When: 5 p.m.
What: Polonia on Parade; Over 150 participants/floats; family friendly.
How much: Free
Where: Corpus Christi Church, 169 Sears St.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What: Holy Mass at 11:30; Guided church tour 12:30-2:30; free pre-parade party 1-5; family friendly.
Where: Corpus Christi Church, 169 Sears St.
When: 6 p.m. to midnight
What: Band from 6:30-10:30; Party lasts until midnight; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussy Willow Pass.
Where: The Happy Swallow, 1349 Sycamore St.
When: noon-night
What: Melody Lane at 7 p.m.; food and bar; doors open at noon; 21 and older.
Where: Arty’s Bar and Grill, 508 Peckham St.
When: Noon-night
What: Sound system at noon and doors open at noon; authentic food; 21 and older.
How much: admission is free
Where: R&L Lounge, 23 Mills St.
When: Noon-night
What: Sound system at noon and doors open at noon; authenic food; 21 and older.
How much: admission is free
Where: The Broadway Market, 999 Broadway
When: Noon-after parade
What: Kielbasa Eating Contest noon; Live music from 1-4 p.m.; beer tent and polish beer; family friendly.
Where: Pussy Willow Park Party Tent, Memorial Drive at Peckham Street
When: 2 p.m.-night
What: Music at 3 p.m. with live at 7:30; good location for parade; authentic food; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass or Wegman’s vouncher discount
Where: St. Stanisiaus B & M R.C. Church, Fillmore Avenue at Peckham
When: 4 p.m.-night
What: Live music at 5 p.m.; doors open at 4; authentic polish food; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass
Outer Polonia
Buffalo
Where: Polish Cadets, 927 Grant St., Black Rock
When: 1 p.m.-night
What: Live music starts at 4 p.m.; polish dancers; authentic food; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.
Where: Ray’s Catering, 2070 Clinton St., Buffalo
When: 3 p.m.-night
What: Live music from 4 p.m. till night; lite polish menu from 3-6 p.m.; buffet from 6-10 p.m.; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass after 3 p.m.
Where: Porky’s Amber Lounge, 2028 Clinton St., Kaisertown
When: Noon-night
What: Polka jukebox and polish food; 21 and older.
How much: Free admission.
Where: St. Casmir’s Social Center, 1333 Clinton St., Kaisertown
When: 6-10 p.m.
What: Kitchen from 6-10; live music; family friendly.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.
After parties:
Where: DBGB, 253 Allen St., Buffalo
When: 7 p.m.-late
What: Live music; complimentary polish buffet; after party; 21 and older.
How much: Free admission.
Where: Gypsy Parlor, 376 Grant St., Buffalo
When: 11 p.m.-late
What: Polka, Gypsy and dance music; homemade pierogi; 21 and older.
Cheektowaga
Where: The Anchor Inn, 2437 William St., Cheektowaga
When: 8 a.m.-night
What: Polka Show from 1-5 p.m.; food and beer; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.
Where: Polish Villa II, 1085 Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga
When: 10 a.m.-night
What: Brunch and buffet at 10 a.m.; live music from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; authentic food; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.
Where: Pvt. Leonard Post VFW, 2450 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga
When: 4:30 p.m.-night
What: Live music from 5 p.m.-midnight; polish kitchen; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass (non-refundable).
Where: Pott’s Banquet Hall, 41 S. Rossler Ave., Cheektowaga
When: 2 p.m.-midnight
What: Live music starting at 3 p.m.; polish buffet from 5-9 p.m.; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.
Sloan
Where: Nowak’s Tavern, 1458 Lovejoy St., Sloan
When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
What: Polish kitchen from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; live music from 2-6 p.m.; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.
Where: R Bar & Grill, 2139 Broadway, Sloan
When: Noon-night
What: Live music at noon; open mic; authentic food; 21 and older.
How much: Free admission.
Depew
Where: Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Rd., Depew
When: 4 p.m.-late
What: 27th annual Dyngus Day Celebration; music by polka bands; kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; family friendly.
How much: $10 per person
Where: Polish Falcons, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew
When: 1 p.m.-night
What: Live music at 2 p.m.; kitchen opens at 2 p.m.; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.
Where: The Cove, 4701 Transit Rd., Depew
When: 1 p.m.-night
What: Live music starting at 3 p.m.; polish food specials; free parking; 21 and older.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.
Dunkirk
Where: Kosciuszko Club, 252 Kevins St., Dunkirk
When: 4p.m.-night
What: Food from 4 p.m.-7; live entertainment starting at 4:30; family friendly.
How much: Admission is free.
Elma
Where: St. Gabriel’s Holy Name Society, 5271 Clinton St., Elma
When: Mass at 11:30, doors open for food/music at noon
What: Polish lunch at 12:30 p.m.; family entertainment; live music from 3-9 p.m.; family friendly.
How much: $10 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass.
Lancaster
Where: Babcia’s Pierogi At The Elks Club, 33 Legion Pkwy., Lancaster
When: 2 p.m.-night
What: Kielbasa eating contest; polish dinner 3-7 p.m.; music all day; family friendly before 7; 21 and older after 7 p.m.
How much: $7 or $2 with Pussywillow Pass after 7 p.m.
Olean
Where: Pulaski Club, 1104 N. Union St., Olean
When: Afternoon
What: traditional Dyngus Day celebration; call for more information.