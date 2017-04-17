Search for murder suspect extending to New York

Related Coverage Multi-state search targets suspect in Facebook video murder

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than three hours away from a murder scene in Cleveland, police in our area are looking for Steve Stephens.

“We are taking all precautions in the event that he does enter New York,” said Trooper Jim O’Callaghan, with New York State Police.

Police here say investigators alerted them about the homicide that happened in Cleveland Sunday. Police say Stephens posted a video on Facebook showing him shooting Robert Godwin Sr., 74, on the street.

Police say it’s rare and alarming to have a suspect openly show himself committing a crime for which he’s being investigated for.

“When we do see it, you have to understand that this person maybe brings them up to another level of danger,” said Trooper O’Callaghan. “He’s not afraid of his identity being out there for the public to see.”

That scene of the murder is Stephens last known location. There are reports that his cell phone pinged off of a tower in Erie, PA but state police couldn’t comment on that or anything parts of the ongoing investigation.

“He may in PA, may come as far as New York,” said Trooper O’Callaghan. “Every surrounding state that is in driveable distance. Considering it took place last night, he can travel quite far with the vehicle he has.”

Police are looking for a white Ford Fusion with temporary Ohio plates reading E363630. Police say they’re increasing patrols and activating license plate readers along state highways as they’re looking for Stephens.

They’re asking the public to be alert, as well; remind them Stephens is believed to be armed and dangerous but saying any tips can make a difference.

“Our best eyes and ears are the public,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.