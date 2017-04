BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The only top-prize winning ticket for the April 14 Take 5 drawing was sold at a Genesee Street store, the New York State Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket, worth $69,376.50, was sold at Better Buy Market, 2005 Genesee St.

The winning numbers for the April 14 drawing were 06-08-19-34-38.

Winning Take 5 tickets at all prize levels may be cashed for up to one year after the date of the drawing.