Village of Hamburg playground project to break ground soon, volunteers needed

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — What’s now a dirt space in Hamburg was the former home of a community playground that stood in the village for more than 2 decades.

“The playground was about 25 years old and in desperate need of repairs and upgrades to meet new standards, ADA compliance and safety requirements for it,” said Lynn Mason, Parkitects Landscape Architect.

The old playground was removed. After a volunteer committee raised more than $450,000, a new bigger and better one will shortly take it’s place.

“We’re now in the final stage of planning, drilling holes, excavating the site, and getting it ready for volunteers to come,” said Mason.

The new 100 thousand square foot playground will be accessible for people who are wheelchair bound, and it will also have special sensory areas for kids with autism.

“It is catering to all individuals no matter what their physical needs or abilities are but people of all ages as well,” said Joshua Haeick, Village of Hamburg Recreation Supervisor.

“We had a lot of parents say they wanted an accessible playground where kids could access it by wheelchairs or even with sensory processing or autism. So it includes a ramp structure with wheelchair accessible pieces and a lot of sensory areas where kids can go and hide out without being hidden from their parents in view,” said Mason.

Dozens of volunteers are needed to help build the playground on April 28th, 29th, and May 6th and 7th to have the playground completed and open to the public by Memorial Day weekend.

“Now we have the money, we’ve purchased all of the equipment and now it’s time for the community to come together and build this playground,” said Haeick.

An official groundbreaking is planned for next Friday April 28th.

If you’re interested in volunteering to help build the playground, go to the following link: https://www.hamburgcommunityplayground.com/