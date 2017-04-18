AAA unveils 2017’s top green vehicles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Concern for the environment and other factors continue to drive the sale of electric vehicles, a new study by AAA has found.

According to the survey, 15 percent of American surveyed are likely to buy an electric vehicle for their next car, rivaling the number of Americans who said they were interested in purchasing a pickup truck.

Electric vehicles are even more appealing to millennials, with nearly one in five stating that they are interested in going electric for their next car purchase.

AAA found that while concern for the environment was the main primary motivating factor for electric vehicle shoppers, consumers are also looking at lower long-term costs, desire for new technology, and access to carpool lanes when looking at electic vehicles.

Fuel economy also is important to U.S. drivers, the study found- 70 percent of all drivers surveyed said that it was an important factor in selecting any vehicle.

“With their lower ownership costs and compatibility with emerging autonomous technologies, electric vehicles are poised to be a key vehicle of the future,” Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of Automotive Engineering said.

AAA has released its list of winners for the 2017 Top Green Vehicle award. Vehicles are ranked and rated for the AAA Green Ca Guide by the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center.

Megan McKernan, manager of the Automotive Research Center, said that making the leap to electric or hybrid vehicles can be daunting to car shoppers.

“AAA’s rigorous evaluations help take the guesswork out by providing an unbiased evaluation of these vehicles based on more than a dozen individual criteria,” McKernan said.

The overall 2017 Top Green Vehicle winner is the Tesla Model X 750.

2017 Top Green Vehicle winners in the other categories are as follows:

Subcompact car: Chevy Bolt EV Premier

Compact car: Volkswagen e-Golf SE

Midsize car: Lexus G5 450h F Sport

Large car: Tesla Model S 60

Pickup: Ford F150 XLT Super Crew

SUV: Tesla Model

“Range anxiety” -or the concern of running out of charge or having too few locations to charge a vehicle- causes over half of Americans to feel hestitant about making the switch, the study showed.

However, the number of electric car charging stations has quadrupled over the five years, Brannon said.

“Range anxiety stems from seeing gas stations, not charging stations, on every corner,” Brannon added.

Drivers of electric vehicles can fund the closest charging station via the AAA Mobile app or AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

Additional survey data can be found at newsroom.AAA.com.