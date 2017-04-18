Blasdell family pushing for service dog to keep autistic son safe

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Calm moments are few and far between at the Reszka household.

“It’s kind of scary because there are times where you’ll think he’ll be okay and you turn your back for two seconds and he’s gone,” said Amy Reszka, Liam’s mom

Amy’s 3-year-old son Liam is moderately autistic, and has a habit of taking off any chance he gets.

“I’ve seen him run out onto the street,” said Peter Reszka, Liam’s grandfather.

“He is classified as non-verbal. He will talk, he says words but if you were to ask him a question he will not answer,” said Amy Reszka.

All the doors are doubled and triple locked in their home with alarms.

“He’s a smart little guy he knows how to open things. It doesn’t sound like much but in 2 seconds he can get into a lot of things that will hurt him,” said Peter Reszka.

“His brother had distracted me for 2 seconds he took off down the street and I cannot run because I had surgery on my achilles tendon,” said Amy Reszka.

Family members says little Liam is a constant ball of energy, but they notice he’s more calm when he’s around dogs. So the family started researching service dogs.

“What we’re looking for is a dog that will alert to any dangerous behaviors he might have,” said Amy Reszka.

But buying a service dog will cost the family more $20,000.

“The service dog will keep him from hurting himself, it will relieve some of the pressure on the family. He’d be tethered to the dog, the dog would be his protector more than anything else,” said Peter Reszka.

If you’d like to make a donation to the Reszka family to help them buy a service dog, you can go to their gofundme at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/Liamsprotector