Earth Day events in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of Earth Day events will be taking place in western New York this Saturday, April 22. Here are some you can partake in:

BUFFALO

Re-Tree Planting

Distribution of planting will take place at 1120 Seneca Street on Friday afternoon, April 21, 2017.

Planting will be on Sat. April 22. The plan is to plant 129 plants in the city of Buffalo.

For more information: http://www.re-treewny.org/

DEPEW

Volunteer Opportunity: Earth Day Volunteer Open House

April 22

93 Honorine Drive, 14043

1-4 p.m.

KidsOutAndAbout.com says, “Become a volunteer for the environment. Explore volunteer opportunities at Reinstein Woods, such as greeting visitors, becoming a nature guide or helping care for trails. For adults 18 years and older; those under 18 will need to be accompanied by a guardian or parent.”

For more information: http://buffalo.kidsoutandabout.com/content/volunteer-opportunity-earth-day-volunteer-open-house

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve – FUNGI with a FUN GAL

April 22

93 Honorine Drive, 14043

10:30 a.m.

Price: Free

All ages

Registration Required: Call (716) 683-5959 to sign up.

For more information: http://buffalo.kidsoutandabout.com/content/fungi-fun-gal-2

ANGOLA

Earth Day Volunteer Clean Up!

April 22

Angola, 14006

April 22, 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Kimberly Bartoszewicz says “Please join me in cleaning up the beaches this Earth Day—weather permitting. I will be providing garbage bags to collect trash and recyclables in. Please bring your own gloves and dress appropriately for the weather!”

To register, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-volunteer-clean-up-tickets-33595769852?aff=es2

BATAVIA

Wild Planet Earth Day Celebration

All ages

DeWitt Recreation Area

115 Cedar Street Batavia, NY, 14020

Contact: Shannon Morley at (585) 344-1122

April 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Assist in habitat cleanup and create stuff with recycled materials. There will be naturalist-guided hike around the park to see where animals live and what you can do to help them.

For more information: http://buffalo.kidsoutandabout.com/content/wild-planet-earth-day-celebration