Family wants more answers, transparency from a local group home

By Published:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Adams adopted their daughter Wendy when she was four. The now 48-year-old is blind and non-verbal.

“We didn’t have much choice when we had to place Wendy in a group home, it bothered us immensely,” Clayton Adams, Wendy’s father told News 4.

Wendy lives in a group home in Williamsville run by Aspire of Western New York.

Almost a year ago, the Adams got a call Wendy suffered a minor injury, burns to several fingers on her left hand.

“They said it was discovered at day program but they don’t know if it happened at day program, if it happened at the house,” said Pamela Adams, Wendy’s mother.

The Adams were only notified of the burns after Wendy was taken to the doctor.

News 4 spoke to an Aspire spokesperson, who didn’t want to go on camera. They told us protocol was followed; they are legally required to notify families of an injuries within 24 hours, which they claim they did.

Pamela said the fact that Aspire staff couldn’t tell her how the injury occurred is not acceptable.

“There seems to be very little consistent follow through,” Clayton said.

According to a corrective action report from Aspire, the staff member was “re-trained to notify family prior to doctor appointments when an individual has an injury.”

Pamela said there have been other causes for concern; how to properly guide a blind person, she said, didn’t appear to be known by some staff.

“One person grabbed her by the back of the neck and steered her around,” she explained.

Their concerns were investigated by Aspire internally. Aspire would not provide copies of their internal investigation, but told us they made changes to alleviate some of the Adams’ concerns, like upping Wendy’s supervision.

“They’re going to fall back on the fact that they can’t question Wendy specifically to find out what she wants to say,” Clayton said.

“Basically it’s a nonverbal individual against an organization that is obviously going to try to defend itself.”

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s