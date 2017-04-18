Gov. Cuomo announces $13.3 million to reduce gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three counties in Western New York will receive state funding to help their law enforcement agencies combat gun violence.

Erie, Niagara, and Chautauqua counties are three of 17 counties statewide which will receive funding as participants of the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative program.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that $13.3 million in funding will be awarded to 20 law enforcement agencies in the counties participating in the GIVE program.

In Erie County, the Buffalo Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and Probation Department will share $1.8 million.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office and Probation Department, Niagara Falls Police Department and Probation Department will share $696,871.

Chautauqua County will receive $185,075 to be shared by the Jamestown Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department.

According to a press release from Gov. Cuomo’s office, Erie and Niagara County are two of 12 counties receiving funding to specifically target gun violence. Chautauqua is one of five counties awarded grants to target aggravated assaults.

The GIVE Initiative is in its fourth year. The program provides technical assistance, training, equipment, and personnel including prosecutors and crime analysts to help communities reduce violent crime.