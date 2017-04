Related Coverage Up to $50,000 offered for information leading to arrest of murder suspect

ERIE, Pa. (WIVB) — Pennsylvania State Police say that Steve Stephens has committed suicide following a brief pursuit in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, Stephens posted a video on Facebook that showed him fatally shoot 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr.

Authorities in multiple states had been searching for him since then.