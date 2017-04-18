Man charged with manslaughter following January crash

EAST OTTO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with manslaughter following a vehicle crash from January.

Andrew Armbruster, 30, was driving in East Otto on Jan. 26 when he crashed into a tractor trailer at the intersection of Bowen and E. Otto Springville roads.

During that time, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says Armbruster was under the influence of a narcotic and driving fast in slippery conditions while using his cell phone.

His passenger, Grace Armbruster, was killed in the crash.

Along with manslaughter, Armbruster was also charged with reckless driving and failing to stop at a stop sign.