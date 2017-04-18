Morning fire damages downtown taco restaurant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators are searching for the cause of a morning fire that damaged a downtown restaurant and bar. Firefighters got the first call around 7:30 this morning at 454 Pearl Street, right around the corner from Sheas Performing Arts Center. Minutes later, they sounded a second alarm as a precaution.

The downstairs portion of the building houses La Delicias Taqueria. Firefighters tell News 4 the fire started downstairs and extended to apartments on the second floor. No injuries were reported.

Early estimates from firefighters put the damage to the building and contents at $300,000. Additional damage to another restaurant is estimated at $80,000.

Electrical issues may have caused the fire.