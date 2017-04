NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Police are looking for assistance in identifying a larceny suspect.

The female suspect is suspected of stealing a purse from a shopping cart at Tops Markets, 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd., on March 22.

The suspect is described as a white female who was with a black male and two children.

Anyone with information is asked to call NFPD Retail Crimes at 286-4734.