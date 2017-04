CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spectrum (Charter Communications) will host a job fair Saturday to fill 30 new customer service positions.

The fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spectrum’s Appletree Business Park location, 2875 Union Road, Cheektowaga, New York, 14227.

The new opportunities offer competitive compensation and an extensive benefits package, a press release from Spectrum said.

Guests are asked to use the building’s visitor entrance, near National Fuel.