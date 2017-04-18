Tax tips for last minute filing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Tuesday night’s tax deadline approaches, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is reminding residents of free resources they can use to help them with filing.

“I encourage New Yorkers who haven’t already met their filing obligation to take advantage of the many resources available to help them do so securely and efficiently,” Acting Commissioner Nonie Manion said. “Free e-filing software is available through the Tax Department’s website, and customer service representatives are available until 7:30 p.m. tonight to answer last-minute filing questions.”

People with adjusted gross household incomes of $64,000 or less can file their state and federal income taxes for free here.

A six-month extension can also be granted by request if Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. deadline will not be met. Information on that can be found here.

Additional help can be found through the Tax Department’s call center, which will be open until 7:30 p.m. They can be reached by calling (518) 457-5181.

“Our online apps and guidance, along with our knowledgeable customer service representatives, can help ensure that New Yorkers file securely, accurately, and on time,” Manion said.

Those looking to check the status of their returns can go online here, or call the automated refund phone line at (518) 457-5149.