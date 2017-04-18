Third suspect in Niagara Falls murder case pleads not guilty

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Devante Beasley remains behind bars after pleading not guilty to the felony charges he’s facing.



The 18 year old is charged with murder, burglary, and robbery in connection to the incident that happened on Pine Avenue last Wednesday.

Police say Beasley worked with two other people – Stephanie Raymond, 18, and Shequan Herbert, 22, — planning to rob someone inside of the building. When they went to the apartment building and started banging on the door, 59-year-old Jose Hewitt told Beasley and Herbert to go to the back door. Police say the pair started hitting Hewitt in the head with a handgun before robbing someone else in the building at gunpoint then taking off with a few thousand dollars.

Police tell us when they responded to the robbery call they found Hewitt bleeding and in distress and say he died before an ambulance could respond. An autopsy report ruled Hewitt died from a heart attack which police say was brought on from the attack in the apartment building.

Beasley, Raymond, and Herbert are all being held on $100,000 bail. They each face 25 years to life behind bars for the crimes they’re charged with.

They’re due back in court April 21st.