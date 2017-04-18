Three facing weapons charges following traffic stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people are facing felony weapons charges Tuesday after a stolen handgun was found in their vehicle following an early morning traffic stop at  South Park Avenue and Smith Street.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday for vehicle and traffic violations. According to sheriff’s reports, deputies smelled an odor of marijuana and observed the front and rear passengers with open alcoholic containers while approaching the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle deputies found a loaded .380 caliber handgun which had been reported stolen from Clarence in 2015.

The driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Tyree Sommerville of Buffalo, was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a stolen firearm, both felony charges, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and two vehicle and traffic infractions. Sommerville was also found to have an outstanding warrant from the town of Cheektowaga.

The passengers in the vehicle,  Antonio Henley, 24, of Tonawanda, and Devante Henley, 24, of Buffalo , were also charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a stolen firearm, as well as drinking alcohol in a vehicle.

The three defendants were remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

