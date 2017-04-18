Two charged in Jamestown narcotics raid

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people are facing drug charges following a narcotics raid at a Prendergast Avenue address Monday.

Esteban Santiago, 39, and Rachyra Riveria-Rios, 24, were both charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia following a search warrant execution at 815 Prendergast Ave.

The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and New York State Community and Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted the narcotics raid as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sales and trafficking of illegal narcotics into the Jamestown area. Entry was gained into the residence with the assistance of the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team.

Investigators found an ounce of powder cocaine, cash, and drug paraphernalia inside of the residence, Jamestown Police said.

Santiago and Riveria-Rios were taken to Jamestown City Jail and are awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information about the illegal sales and trafficking of narcotics in the Jamestown area is asked to contact the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force anonymous tip line at 483-8477 (483-TIPS) or leave an anonymous tip on the department’s “Tips 411” app.

All calls and tips are kept confidential.

