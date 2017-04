Related Coverage Reward offered for information leading to arrest of person or people who fatally shot teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have arrested someone in relation to the fatal October shooting of a teenager.

Kristian Piazza was killed at Leroy Ave. and Hill St. just a week before his 17th birthday.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Lawren Hoins on charges of second-degree murder and criminal weapon possession.

A number of detectives were involved in Hoins’ arrest.