30 in 30: Cornerback Kevin King

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “I have those intangibles that can’t be taught,” Kevin King said.

Size is also something that can’t be taught, and King is extremely tall for a cornerback, coming in at 6-foot-3 inches. He also ran a very solid 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. Physically he seems to be an ideal man-to-man cornerback at the next level.

“We played man a lot and we had to do it and our coach trusted us to do it. We played man all the time and I got comfortable with it.”

King made the change from safety to corner early in his college career and says he is comfortable playing zone as well as man defense. That versatility would work nicely in Sean McDermott’s defense.

King shined the brightest on the biggest stage in college football. He racked up a game-high nine tackles against Alabama in the College Football playoff semifinals.

“It was a game where I was able to show my physicality. Made a lot of tackles, made a lot of plays.”