30 in 30: Cornerback Kevin King

This Washington cornerback is one of the tallest at his position.

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “I have those intangibles that can’t be taught,” Kevin King said.

Size is also something that can’t be taught, and King is extremely tall for a cornerback, coming in at 6-foot-3 inches. He also ran a very solid 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. Physically he seems to be an ideal man-to-man cornerback at the next level.

“We played man a lot and we had to do it and our coach trusted us to do it. We played man all the time and I got comfortable with it.”

King made the change from safety to corner early in his college career and says he is comfortable playing zone as well as man defense. That versatility would work nicely in Sean McDermott’s defense.

King shined the brightest on the biggest stage in college football. He racked up a game-high nine tackles against Alabama in the College Football playoff semifinals.

“It was a game where I was able to show my physicality. Made a lot of tackles, made a lot of plays.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s