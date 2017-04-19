30 in 30: safety Obi Melifonwu

UConn safety is quick and can play all over the defensive backfield.

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “Choosing me would be one of the best decisions they’ve ever made,” safety Obi Melifonwu said.

UConn safety Obi Melifonwu is a phyical freak. The 6-foot-4 inch prospect, has blazing speed and can play all over the defensive backfield

“My first three years I played a lot of field safety. I’ve been in the post this season as well.

 

The 4-year starter was a first-team All-American athletic conference selection and was the Huskies top tackler in 2016. He also lead the team with four interceptions.

“I’m a hard worker, I’m a dependable guy, I fit a lot of roles and they can count on me and like I said I’m very versatile.”

Melifonwu dazzled scouts at the NFL combine in Indianapolis posting a 4.4 40-yard dash. Fast at the combine— usually means fast off the board on draft day.

