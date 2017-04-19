30 in 30: wide receiver John Ross

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “I was gifted with speed so I use it best as I can,” John Ross said at the NFL combine.

The Washington wide receiver is officially stuff of legend after gunning for the all-time NFL combine 40-yard dash record…

“I’m gonna try, I don’t wanna say too much like in everything, but I’m gonna try.”

And then… setting it. 4.22.

Ross’ speed is his calling card — especially when compared to the other top receivers in this class — Mike Williams and Corey Davis.

“I just think I’m faster than those guys and I think that shows up more in our three films.”

Ross is well aware that in the NFL speed alone doesn’t guarantee him anything.

“As you get older, a lot of people get faster a lot of people get smarter. You can’t just run past everybody.”

But, in college — he could just run by people.

Ross hauled in 81 passes for 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns in the one season he played receiver. At 5 foot 10 — he’s not the biggest guy — but he says Desean Jackson has served as a mentor to help him join the list of small but successful NFL wideouts.

“Brandin Cooks, Desean, TY Hilton, Emmanuel Sanders, all those guys aren’t six foot and they’re very productive. It’s just guys coming before us that have set great example as to why they should give chances to guys like me and guys that are not as tall as they expect.”