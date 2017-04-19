30 in 30: Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

Could a USC play maker fill the void at wide out for the Bills?

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster racked up a lot of stats in his three college seasons. He hauled in 213 passes for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He has good size — at 6-foot-1 he weights 215 pounds. Scouts have compared him to veteran wide out Anquan Boldin.

“I’m a very inside out side guy. I am very comfortable especially, going into my junior year I was in double coverage a lot. My coach moved me around playing on the inside. I had a couple touchdowns inside, being able to do one-on-one’s with linebackers. ”

JuJu’s real first name is John and the story behind his hyphenated last name has a very personal story.

“Growing up, when I was four, my Mom stepped out of my life and my Stepdad stepped in. He is my role model and he taught me right from wrong.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s name is expected to be called somewhere between the second and third rounds of the draft.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s