30 in 30: Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster racked up a lot of stats in his three college seasons. He hauled in 213 passes for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He has good size — at 6-foot-1 he weights 215 pounds. Scouts have compared him to veteran wide out Anquan Boldin.

“I’m a very inside out side guy. I am very comfortable especially, going into my junior year I was in double coverage a lot. My coach moved me around playing on the inside. I had a couple touchdowns inside, being able to do one-on-one’s with linebackers. ”

JuJu’s real first name is John and the story behind his hyphenated last name has a very personal story.

“Growing up, when I was four, my Mom stepped out of my life and my Stepdad stepped in. He is my role model and he taught me right from wrong.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s name is expected to be called somewhere between the second and third rounds of the draft.