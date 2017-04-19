Assistant DA honored as Prosecutor of the Year

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A member of the Erie County District Attorney’s office was honored for her work Tuesday night.

Crime Stoppers named Assistant District Attorney Ashley Morgan their Prosecutor of the Year.

They held an awards dinner Tuesday night at Giancarlo’s Restaurant in Williamsville.

Morgan has been with the DA’s office since she graduated from law school nine years ago.

The Syracuse-area native says being a prosecutor has become part of her identity. She is part of the DA’s Tactical Prosecution Unit.

“I have a chance to be a part of a greater justice system,” Morgan said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve always wanted to be a prosecutor. I’m just really honored to be able to serve the community in this way.”

District Attorney John Flynn complimented Morgan’s work, saying “Ashley personifies excellence, not only in our office but in the community at-large, and it’s an honor for me to nominate her, and it’s an honor for her to receive this award.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s