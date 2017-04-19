Assistant DA honored as Prosecutor of the Year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A member of the Erie County District Attorney’s office was honored for her work Tuesday night.

Crime Stoppers named Assistant District Attorney Ashley Morgan their Prosecutor of the Year.

They held an awards dinner Tuesday night at Giancarlo’s Restaurant in Williamsville.

Morgan has been with the DA’s office since she graduated from law school nine years ago.

The Syracuse-area native says being a prosecutor has become part of her identity. She is part of the DA’s Tactical Prosecution Unit.

“I have a chance to be a part of a greater justice system,” Morgan said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve always wanted to be a prosecutor. I’m just really honored to be able to serve the community in this way.”

District Attorney John Flynn complimented Morgan’s work, saying “Ashley personifies excellence, not only in our office but in the community at-large, and it’s an honor for me to nominate her, and it’s an honor for her to receive this award.”