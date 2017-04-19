Buffalo man charged in Alfred University robbery

ALFRED, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man was arrested Monday night after an armed robbery incident at Alfred University.

Keshawn Pettway, 18, of Buffalo, was charged with second degree robbery, fourth degree grand larceny, and second degree menacing after it was reported that he had approached a vehicle parked near Tefft Hall on campus and used a weapon to forcibly take money away from a male victim Monday morning.

Pettway is an Alfred State student, Alfred Police confirmed. The victim is a student of Alfred University.

The Alfred University Office of Public Safety, Alfred Village Police Department, Alfred State University Police, and New York State Police collaborated on an intensive investigation into the incident. During the investigation, a Crossman 1911 BB gun was recovered in Pettway’s room on the Alfred State Campus.

Pettway was remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 property bond.

The information technology services departments of both Alfred University and Alfred State assisted in the investigation.