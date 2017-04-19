Buffalo man charged in Alfred University robbery

By Published:
Keshawn Pettway

ALFRED, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man was arrested Monday night after an armed robbery incident at Alfred University.

Keshawn Pettway, 18, of Buffalo, was charged with second degree robbery, fourth degree grand larceny, and second degree menacing after it was reported that he had approached a vehicle parked near Tefft Hall on campus and used a weapon to forcibly take money away from a male victim Monday morning.

Pettway is an Alfred State student, Alfred Police confirmed. The victim is a student of Alfred University.

The Alfred University Office of Public Safety, Alfred Village Police Department, Alfred State University Police, and New York State Police collaborated on an intensive investigation into the incident. During the investigation, a Crossman 1911 BB gun was recovered in Pettway’s room on the Alfred State Campus.

Pettway was remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 property bond.

The information technology services departments of both Alfred University and Alfred State assisted in the investigation.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s