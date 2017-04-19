Buffalo Rowing growing as club builds new boathouse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association is building a new boathouse as the sport is growing in popularity.

Construction is underway for the new house, which will include several thousand square feet of space for indoor workout areas as well as boat storage.

The club has raised more than a million dollars for the house. They say donations are critically important to keep the sport in the spotlight in Western New York. They’re continuing to look for about another million dollars to be able to completely fund the boathouse.

For more information on the club, visit their website here.

