Canalside to host job fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Canalside is seeking staff for the summer.

Canalside Management Group, the newly appointed manager of Canalside, will host two job fairs seeking cashiers, line cooks, bartenders, bar backs, concession cashiers, and bar pourers for hundreds of events and programs this year.

A job fair will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday April 22 at the Canalside Pavilion, located at the Canals by the intersection of Pearl Street and Perry Boulevard.

The April 22 event will also include a business fair, where CMS will discuss partnerships with small businesses and women or minority-owned businesses.

A second job fair will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday April 25 at the Buffalo Employment and Training Center, 77 Goodell St. April 25 will be a job fair only.

Visit www.CanalsideBuffalo.com/jobs to print an application and get more details on all available opportunities.