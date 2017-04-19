Central Terminal supporters make final push for train station site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A big step in the decision on where to put a new train station in Buffalo takes place Thursday.

“Everybody said Central Terminal, I mean they said it’s a no brainier, why are we debating this,” said Legislator Betty Jean Grant.

Some city leaders and east side residents made a final push for Buffalo’s new train station Wednesday.

“It is a shame and a travesty that the new train station goes anywhere else, but the Central Terminal,” said Grant.

“We owe it to our past and we owe it to our future to honor that historic landmark,” said Michele Johnson, east side resident.

In less than 24 hours, consultants will make their final recommendation to the Train Station Site Selection Committee.

Central Terminal is still on the table, as are several downtown locations. The downtown locations include Exchange Street and Washington Street.

Central Terminal supporters say choosing the east side means building up the forgotten neighborhood.

“You put that over there and you got people from every walk of life in the city, every community that will be there that will be spending there, working there, you know to bring shops and businesses,” said Nate Boyd, resident.

Supporters of the Central Terminal fear a decision has already been made behind closed doors.

“I believe this whole system really has been rigged. I believe they already know even before the process even started where they wanted this,” said Mark Schroeder, Buffalo Comptroller.

More than 2,000 residents signed petitions in favor of the Central Terminal.

Consultants will make their recommendation to the committee Thursday, April 21 at 9 a.m.