Doctors weigh in on allergy relief this Spring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —You may have noticed a stuffy feeling lately. That’s because it’s allergy season again.

“Bless You” has been a common phrase in recent weeks. Sneezing, stuffy nose, scratchy throats. All common symptoms of allergies. But why are some years and seasons worse than others? Early season warmth may be to blame for that.

Dr. Joseph Cronin of Western New York Immediate Care told News 4, “People who have allergies to environment are more subject to those during the flowering period in the spring time.”

And we’ve been seeing budding trees and flowers since March in some spots around town. During the spring, allergies are typically worse compared to other seasons,

Cronin says, “A very common complaint we hear is I get this sinus infection every spring, but in fact infections don’t really occur on a regular basis, but allergies do.”

But that’s not always the case. Dr. Cronin says allergies are very patient specific.

He shared, “They may lessen in the summer time, however there are things that bloom more in the summer.”

Summertime thunderstorms or spring showers also impact the severity allergy sufferers see.

Cronin said, “When it’s raining then the pollen will be brought more to the ground, it will be less airborne. But when everything dries out it aerosolizes again and the flowers bloom and create more pollen.”

In a wetter environment a lot of people will feel much better. In cases that allergies are relentless, a lot of people will actually move to a more conducive climate. Moving is a bit extreme so more people turn to over the counter medications. But you should be careful which ones you choose. Each have a different effect.

Cronin shared, “Some of the older ones like Benadryl, are very sedating, they are very potent, they can certainly get rid of your allergic symptoms but they are very sedating. There are other more non-sedating medications which are now over the counter like Loratadine and Cetirizine.”

Dr. Cronin also wanted to point out that both smokers and people exposed to cigarette smoke are at a higher risk for seeing enhanced allergy symptoms. That’s because smoke actually traps allergens and particulate matter in the air.