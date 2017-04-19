D’Youville College Athletic Director named to NCAA Committee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – D’Youville College’s athletic director has been named to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Committee on Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct

Brian Cavanaugh, D’Youville College Athletic Director, will serve a four year term on the committee.

“I am honored to have been selected for this committee and look forward to serving,” Cavanaugh said in a statement.

The NCAA’s Committee on Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct consists of 11 members. Its mission is to improve sportsmanship and ethical conduct in all aspects of college athletics.

Cavanaugh joined D’Youville in 2006. Previously, he spent 25 years as head hockey coach at Canisius College where he took the hockey program from NCAA Division III to Division I. He is 24th on the all-time coaches’ association list. Cavanaugh was also on the Canisius faculty as a physical education professor.

Cavanaugh is a member of the Canisius College Hall of Fame, a past president of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame where he served as a board member for 15 years. He was on the NCAA hockey selection committee for the HOBEY Baker Award ((college hockey’s Heisman TrophyHe also assisted former Sabres and Montreal coach Scotty Bowman and the Buffalo Sabres in the mid-1980s with game preparation and advance scouting.