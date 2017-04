BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The NCAA Hockey National Championship is headed to Western New York. Buffalo will be the site of the Frozen Four in 2019. Keybank Center will host the two semifinal games on Thursday April 11, 2019 and the title game on Saturday, April 13. Buffalo last hosted the event in 2003.

The NCAA also announced Tuesday that Buffalo will host the1st and 2nd rounds of the men’s basketball tournament in 2022.