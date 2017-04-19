Hundreds of people expected to march in support of STEM programs this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- More than 700 people are expected to walk in support of STEM fields on Saturday. The Buffalo March for Science is an effort to push back against proposed cuts to funding for science, math, technology, engineering and medical programs.

The march will start at 1:00 p.m. Soldier’s Circle and travel to Delaware Park, where there will be science fair.

Speakers include Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein and Dr. Liesl Folks, the dean of UB’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. About 30 local organizations will be represented at the science fair.

The Buffalo Museum of Science and Buffalo Women in STEM will both have booths at the event.

This is part of the national March for Science movement.

It was founded by volunteers, graduate students, STEM professionals and others concerned about proposed, and enacted, cuts to the NIH, EPA and NASA education program.

“Here in Buffalo we see $30 million coming from the NIH annually, coming to institutions like the University at Buffalo, and Roswell Park, and biotech startups, so that really does affect us here,” said Elizabeth Schiavoni, the public relations chair for the Buffalo March for Science. “The Buffalo Museum of Science relies on funding from the NASA education office. This is not a D.C. issue, this is an everybody issue.”

She told News 4 people with all political views are expected at the event.

