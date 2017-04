BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the second time, Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel will play on the U.S. Men’s National Team in hockey.

The team will compete at the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federal Men’s World Championship, which goes from May 5-21 in Cologne, Germany and Paris, France.

This will be the sixth time Eichel represents Team USA in his career.