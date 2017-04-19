Jack Eichel’s agent: Reports of wanting Bylsma fired are “complete fabrication”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 Sports Tom Martin spoke with Jack Eichel’s agent Peter Fish regarding a report that the Sabres center would only sign a long-term deal with Buffalo if current head coach Dan Bylsma was fired.

Fish seemed shocked by the news and added that his client “would love to stay in Buffalo long term.”

“Jack would like nothing better than to bring a Stanley Cup home to Buffalo,” Fish said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

He went on to say Eichel was “definitely, completely frustrated” by Buffalo missing out on the playoffs for the second season his client was with the organization.

Listen to the entire interview above.