Jack Eichel’s agent: Reports of wanting Bylsma fired are “complete fabrication”

Buffalo star's agent says report of Eichel wanting Dan Bylsma fired are not true.

By Published: Updated:
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) skates prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 Sports Tom Martin spoke with Jack Eichel’s agent Peter Fish regarding a report that the Sabres center would only sign a long-term deal with Buffalo if current head coach Dan Bylsma was fired.

Fish seemed shocked by the news and added that his client “would love to stay in Buffalo long term.”

“Jack would like nothing better than to bring a Stanley Cup home to Buffalo,” Fish said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

He went on to say Eichel was “definitely, completely frustrated” by Buffalo missing out on the playoffs for the second season his client was with the organization.

Listen to the entire interview above.

 

