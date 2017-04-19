James Franco out for April 29 UB appearance, replaced by “Humans of New York” creator

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Brandon Stanton, creator of "Humans of New York", will replace James Franco for the April 29 UB Distinguished Speakers Series event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Actor and filmmaker James Franco has canceled his April 29 appearance at the University of Buffalo due to a professional conflict.

The cancellation was confirmed Wednesday. Franco was scheduled to appear at the university as part of the UB Distinguished Speakers Series.

Brandon Stanton, creator of “Humans of New York”, will be the featured speaker for the April 29 event. Stanton started the street portrait blog as a photography project in 2010. HONY has since amassed 17.7 million followers on Facebook and 6.8 million followers on Instagram. The blog features snapshots of New Yorkers on the streets, along with short stories about their lives. In the past five years, it has expanded to include stories from five other countries.

Stanton has created two best-selling “Humans of New York” books. At his April 29 appearance, he will share his personal story and the perspective he has gained since embarking on his journey to help others teach theirs, according to a press release from the university.

The time, date, and location of the event will remain the same: 8 p.m. April 29 in Alumni Arena at UB North Campus. Tickets issued for Franco’s program will be honored for Stanton’s program. Patrons don’t need to obtain replacement tickets.

“UB’s Distinguished Speakers Series is now in its 30th year. Other speakers for 2016-2017 included Randi Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media and former director of marketing at Facebook; Eric H. Holder, Jr., former attorney general of the United States from 2009-2015; and “Bad Feminist” author and cultural critic Roxane Gay.

