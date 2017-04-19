Lane closure on Sheridan Drive

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A long-term right lane closure in a section of NY Route 324 (Sheridan Drive) started Wednesday morning.

The right lane on NY Route 324 westbound between Frankhauser Road and NY Route 240 (Harlem Road) will be closed for about three months while bridge maintenance is conducted on Interstate 290, according to the NYS Department of Transportation.

Motorists are asked to be prepared for extra travel time. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zeon.

The work is weather sensitive and could be delayed in case of inclement weather.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit http://www.511ny.org.

 

