Live stream of April the giraffe to be taken down

The Associated Press Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A livestreamed video of a pregnant giraffe that has enthralled millions of YouTube viewers since February is coming to an end.

Animal Adventure Park in rural upstate New York says the giraffe cam showing April the giraffe and her new baby will go dark by the end of the week.

The park made the announcement on its Facebook page late Monday amid a flurry of messages from fans concerned April had a slight limp. The park says April’s leg injury was minor and was much better Tuesday.

The giraffe cam made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views since February.

More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth Saturday.

