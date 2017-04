LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man was killed in a construction accident in Lewiston Tuesday.

Timothy Zayac, 56, was identified Wednesday as the man killed on N. 6th St. in the village.

Details of the incident that caused his death have not been released by police.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday morning to determine Zayac’s exact cause of death, but the results have not yet been released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no charges are pending.