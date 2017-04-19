Lockport woman charged with DWI and two hit and runs

By Published:
Dione Psorakis

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lockport woman is facing charges after New York State Police report that she left the scene after striking two other vehicles.

Dione T. Psorakis, 47 was charged with driving while intoxicated, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, leaving the scene of two property damage auto accidents, failure to keep right, and operating with no head lamps Monday following a Route 93 traffic stop by New York State Police.

Troopers had responded to a report of a sick or intoxicated driver heading eastbound on Route 93 in the town of Lockport who had just struck two motor vehicles.

The suspect vehicle was located on Royalton Center Road in the town of Royalton.

Psorakis was arraigned in town of Lockport court and remanded to Niagara County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail.

