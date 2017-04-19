Mayor, stakeholders to announce Buffalo train station recommendation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, the final meeting to help decide the location of a new Buffalo train station will take place.

Engineering consultant WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff will make their final presentation to the Train Station Site Selection Stakeholders in Buffalo at 9 a.m.

Following the meeting, Mayor Byron Brown and the stakeholders will announce their recommendation for a train station location.

The places being considered are Exchange St., Washington St. and the Central Terminal.

