Mayor, stakeholders to announce Buffalo train station recommendation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, the final meeting to help decide the location of a new Buffalo train station will take place.
Engineering consultant WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff will make their final presentation to the Train Station Site Selection Stakeholders in Buffalo at 9 a.m.
The meeting can be watched live at this link.
Following the meeting, Mayor Byron Brown and the stakeholders will announce their recommendation for a train station location.
The places being considered are Exchange St., Washington St. and the Central Terminal.
