NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man accused of violating his parole was arrested in Louisiana.

The Tuesday arrest of Joel Zsebehazy, 33, came after he was on the run for months.

Zsebehazy was previously convicted of attempted robbery, and authorities say he has a history of violence.

In January, officials said Zsebehazy was suspected in a recent bank robbery. He was also wanted for questioning regarding that.