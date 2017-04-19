Police: Man overdoses after getting drugs from correction officer

By Published: Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say a NYS Correction Officer gave drugs to someone who later overdosed.

Police vehicles were seen at a Charles St. address around 6 a.m. after a request for first aid was issued.

A 24-year-old man was found unresponsive, and was subsequently given Narcan. He survived and was taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

Robert Garry, 38, the correction officer, lived in the lower apartment of the building. Police say they discovered that Garry gave the overdose victim the drugs, and had a stash of drugs at the scene.

Garry was charged with multiple criminal drug possession and use charges.

