Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez kills self in prison

SHIRLEY, M.A. (WIVB) – Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide in prison, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections has confirmed.

The former New England Patriots star was discovered hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, at approximately 3:05 a.m., according to Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, in a statement released Wednesday morning.

“Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital,” Fallon said.

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit, serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, in 2013.

Five days before his suicide, Hernandez was acquitted of murdering two men in Boston in 2012.

“Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items,” Fallon said.

Massachusetts State Police are at the prison investigating.

Hernandez’ family has been notified of his death.

