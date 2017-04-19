Route 400 set to reopen in 9 a.m. hour after overnight crash investigation

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s Crash Investigation Unit has spent hours on the scene of a two-vehicle accident which sent a pregnant woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash, involving an minivan and a pickup truck, happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Route 400 about a mile before Transit Road in Elma.

When deputies arrived, they found the 22-year-old pregnant woman in her minivan, off the road. She was breathing, but was not responsive.

The woman had to be extricated from her van, and was taken by helicopter to ECMC. Her injuries are described as “numerous and serious.”

The 25-year-old man who was driving the pickup was taken to ECMC by ambulance. His injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

Erie County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Zylka tells News 4 investigators believe the pickup truck rear ended the minivan.

Route 400 northbound remained closed overnight between Jamison and Transit roads due to a large debris field and the crash unit’s investigation.

It is expected to reopen in the 9 o’clock hour Wednesday morning.

