Slow Roll to return on May 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The third season of Slow Roll Buffalo starts in less than two weeks.

Bicyclists will meet up at Niagara Square on May 1 for the first of a series of weekly rides around parts of the Queen City.

Riders are asked to meet at 5:30 p.m. for a roughly 10-mile round trip ride.

To date, total attendance in the Slow Roll is more than 50,000.

“Slow Roll serves as an example and extension of Buffalo’s increases in bicycling and Complete Streets infrastructure, while welcoming riders of all kinds to connect with The City of Good Neighbors in new ways,” Slow Roll Buffalo co-founder Seamus Gallivan said. “We’re amazed at the bonds we have built to date and excited to expand every aspect of our operation, from our ever-diversifying ridership to our ever-evolving community outreach.”

Each ride concludes with an after-party that includes drinks, food and live entertainment.

New ride hosts included in this year’s season include East Parade Avenue (May 8), Massachusetts Avenue Park (May 15), and the Old First Ward (May 22).

In addition to the Monday rides, Slow Roll will feature more Friday Pedal Parties and Saturday Bike Stampedes. Those events will start with the Buffalo Marathon Pedal Party at Osteria 166 on Friday, May 26 and the Totally Buffalo Bike Stampede at Buffalo Riverworks on Saturday, May 27.

The season’s first ride begins at 6:30 p.m.