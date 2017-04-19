Steve Pigeon, 2 others accused of violating Election Law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people, including Democratic strategist Steve Pigeon, have been charged with felonies for allegedly violating the Election Law.

In addition to that, Pigeon, 56, Kristy Mazurek, 46, and David Pfaff, 57, were also charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

Prosecutors say that according to a complaint, the three engaged in illegal campaign coordination on behalf of the Western New York Progressive Caucus — an “unauthorized political committee.”

Their involvement was related to the nomination of three political candidates in the 2013 Democratic primary, the complaint says.

“These charges send a clear message: we will aggressively enforce our state’s election laws,” Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said. “As alleged in our criminal complaint, the defendants in this case flouted the law to fund their own handpicked candidates for office in Erie County. As alleged, the defendants’ use of a political committee to circumvent the law and undermine the integrity of these elections was an affront to Erie County voters – and we intend to hold them accountable.”

According to the document, Pigeon and Mazurek created the committee to elect their preferred candidates. The complaint also says that many candidates relied almost completely on the committee for campaign expenditures, raising very little themselves.

One candidate raised only $450 between July 12, 2013 and September 16 of the same year, the complaint says. During that time, the committee allegedly received $250,000 in contributions.

Pigeon remains under indictment on charges of bribery, rewarding official misconduct and grand larceny related to another case.